Giants Rumors: Saquon Barkley, NYG GM Had 'Positive' Meeting Ahead of NFL Free Agency

Michael Owens/Getty Images

Ahead of of his upcoming free agency, running back Saquon Barkley had a "positive" meeting with the New York Giants on Monday, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network. The organization hopes to retain Barkley as well as quarterback Daniel Jones.

Garafolo reports that both sides are still optimistic of making a deal work as the star running is set to hit the market on March 15 when free agency opens.

It was previously reported by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Sunday that the two were not close on the deal and that the Giants would likely franchise-tag Barkley if they are able to get a long-term deal done with Jones ahead of Tuesday's tag deadline.

Barkley, 26, has been with the organization since 2018 when he was the No. 2 pick in the draft and has been one of the cornerstones of the franchise during that time. He was the Offensive Rookie of the Year and has made two Pro Bowls.

He suffered his share of injuries following his rookie season, namely an ACL tear in Week 2 of the 2020 season that led to a subpar performance the following year. In 2021 he had just 593 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.

Back to full health last year, Barkley returned to his explosive best, rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards and 10 touchdowns to go with 338 more yards through the air. He went on to make his second Pro Bowl as he helped the Giants to their first playoff appearance since 2016.

As of Monday night, Jones and the Giants had not agreed to a new contract, although it is believed that the two sides were getting closer to wrapping up a deal. The next 24 hours will likely be crucial to Barkley's future with the franchise.

If the team ends up using the franchise tag on Barkley, it would be worth $10.1 million in 2023.

Paul Schwartz of the New York Post previously reported that the Giants aren't willing to go much higher than $12.5 million per year for Barkley if they don't end up placing the tag on him.