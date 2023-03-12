Projecting Who's Staying, Who's Leaving from Wisconsin After Missing NCAA Tournament

0 of 3

John Fisher/Getty Images

The proud tradition of Wisconsin basketball took a hit as the Badgers fell narrowly short of the 2023 men's NCAA tournament.

Soon enough, they'll officially be in offseason mode.

Whenever the Badgers' assumed trip to the NIT concludes, they'll be looking back at a season of what-if moments and narrow defeats. That frustrating collection of losses ultimately kept UW out of March Madness for only the second time in more than two decades.

The sky isn't falling in Madison, though; Wisconsin may return the entire rotation, and reinforcements are on the way.