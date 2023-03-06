Russell Wilson Rumors: Broncos QB on '1-Year Audition' for Sean Payton, Insider Says

Dustin Bradford/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson reportedly got his wish when Sean Payton was hired as the team's head coach this offseason, but there's a chance that he comes to regret the move.

Matthew Berry of NBC Sports Edge reports that Wilson "is basically on a one-year audition" under Payton's new regime. While the 34-year-old was signed to a five-year, $245 million contract extension upon being acquired from the Seattle Seahawks last offseason, there's still a chance the team could cut ties with him after the 2023 campaign.

"There's no way Denver can cut him this year, but next year, while the dead cap hit would certainly be bad, it could be spread out over two years and wouldn't be franchise crippling," Berry stated.

He went on to explain that Payton actually isn't very fond of Wilson despite signing on to join the franchise where he's the definite starter under center.

"Said one source: 'I don't think [Sean] Payton likes Russ. He's got one year to prove himself or Payton will move on,'" Berry wrote. "This source pointed out that Payton has said multiple times in public, on the record, how Russell keeps 'bothering Drew Brees.' Payton tries to play it off for a laugh, but my source doesn't think Payton actually think it's funny."

Last month, The Athletic reported that Wilson had requested that head coach Pete Carroll and general manager John Schneider be fired by the Seahawks after his final year with the team. The report stated that Wilson already had Payton in mind as his "preferred replacement."

In his first year with the Broncos, the nine-time Pro Bowler had one of the worst seasons of his career with just 16 touchdowns, 11 interceptions, a 60.5 completion percentage and an 84.4 quarterback rating. Denver, which had expectations of competing for a playoff spot when it acquired Wilson, finished last in the AFC West with a 5-12 record and first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett was fired in December.

It sounds like Payton will not have much tolerance for subpar play from Wilson going forward, so it'll be interesting to see if the new partnership results in success in 2023.