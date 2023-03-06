Paul George Says Jayson Tatum Is Favorite for NBA MVP; LeBron James Is 'Superhuman'

AP Photo/Charles Krupa

During the premiere episode of his new podcast, Los Angeles Clippers star forward Paul George declared his favorite to win NBA MVP this season.

George said on Podcast P with Paul George that Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has set himself apart from the pack this year and deserves recognition by season's end (around the 18:34 mark):

"What Tatum is doing is impressive. … Went to the Finals last year. He could have very well been satisfied with that. He's gotten better, and his game has gotten better and he's confident with who he is as a player in this league now, and it's showing. … he's going crazy!"

George also took the time to praise Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, who became the NBA's all-time leading scorer this season and is playing some of his best basketball at 38 years old (around the 20-minute mark):

"What he's doing is unbelievable with those stats. ... You look at what Luka [Dončić] is doing being the young version of LeBron in terms of passing, scoring and rebounding. From a numbers standpoint, Luka could probably catch Bron, but the longevity is what I don't think people will get to. Twenty years of being dominant … I don't think nobody will be cut that way to take care of your body, to be that on-point in the media, to be that on-point on the court. He's a superhuman!"

George is in the midst of a strong season himself, leading the Clippers with 23.7 points per game and tied for the team lead with 1.4 steals per game. He scored 42 points in Sunday's 135-129 win over the Memphis Grizzlies.

Los Angeles (34-33) will return to action on Wednesday at home against the Toronto Raptors (32-33).