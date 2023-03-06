Eisen: Tom Brady May Not Stay Retired; Dolphins Rumored as Potential Landing Spot

Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

It wasn't just draft chatter going on during the NFL combine last week. According to Rich Eisen, Tom Brady may unretire once again.

During Monday's episode of The Rich Eisen Show, Eisen broke down the top five rumors he heard in Indianapolis. No. 1 was about Brady potentially returning to the NFL for the second consecutive year.

The report starts at the 6:28 mark of the video.

Eisen also said (beginning at 7:09) that the Miami Dolphins were the one team he continuously heard named in connection with the seven-time Super Bowl champion.

Brady, 45, announced his most recent retirement Feb. 1.

He also announced a retirement following the 2021 season, exactly a year earlier.

The Miami piece of the rumor comes at an interesting time, as CBS Sports' Josina Anderson reported last week that the franchise was looking to explore its options in the quarterback landscape.

The Dolphins have a big decision to make regarding the future of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. General manager Chris Grier and Co. have to choose whether to pick up the fifth-year option for 2024 on Tagovailoa's rookie deal by May 2.

It's not the first time Miami has been connected to Brady, either, as the NFL found it tampered with the legend while he was under contract with the New England Patriots in 2019-20 and again when Brady was under contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021-22.

The findings led the league to strip the Dolphins of their first-round pick in 2023 and third-rounder in 2024, among other punishments.

Brady had an up-and-down campaign in 2022. He threw for 4,694 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his third season with Tampa Bay.