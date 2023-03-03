Dolphins Rumors: MIA Exploring 'All Options' at QB With Tua Contract Decision Looming

Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images

The Miami Dolphins will take a look at all their options at quarterback this offseason as they attempt to make a decision about the long-term future of Tua Tagovailoa, according to a report by CBS Sports' Josina Anderson:

People inside the organization have said that the options include potentially moving in a different direction at the position, per Anderson. General manager Chris Grier has until May 1 to decide whether he wants to pick up the fifth-year option on Tagovailoa's rookie deal.

Although Tagovailoa is coming off perhaps the best season of his career with the Dolphins, his history with concussions has been taken into consideration by the organization and led to concerns about his durability.

Tagovailoa suffered at least two concussions in 2022, the second of which took him 38 days to clear protocol and caused him to miss the final three games of Miami's season, including its playoff loss to the Buffalo Bills.

In all, the third-year quarterback missed five games due to concussions.

When speaking with reporters at the combine Wednesday, Grier spoke glowingly about Tagovailoa but remained noncommittal about the quarterback's contract situation.

"I think with us, we're still having all those conversations because there's a lot of factors that go into that," Grier said. "And I think now that we're finally finishing up the coaching staff, we'll focus on some of these answers and coming together with Mike [McDaniel] and I, we'll sit and talk about it as well as with Mr. [Stephen] Ross and Brandon Shore. So we'll go through it and we'll make our decision then.

"But all expectations, he's our quarterback and he's our quarterback here to be successful for a long time."

If Grier does decide to pick up Tagovailoa's fifth-year option it would be worth $23.2 million for the 2024 season. He is set to have a $9.6 million cap hit for this upcoming season.

Tagovailoa was an MVP candidate for a part of the 2022 season as he led the league in passer rating for the first time in his career with a 105.5. He also hit career-highs in passing yards (3,548) and passing touchdowns (25), he finished with just eight interceptions.