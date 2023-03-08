Men's NCAA Tournament 2023: Ranking Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday

0 of 7

Jayne Kamin-Oncea/Getty Images

Momentum can be a valuable weapon during March Madness.

The Kansas Jayhawks won the Big 12 tournament last year and entered the men's NCAA tournament on a five-game winning streak, and they rode that momentum all the way to a national championship.

The North Carolina Tar Heels won five straight to close out the regular season, including a huge win over rival Duke in the finale just to secure their place in last year's tournament field, and they made it all the way to the title game as a No. 8 seed.

For some teams, a late push like that will be necessary just to be part of this year's tournament conversation, and that includes the long list of mid-major standouts from one-bid leagues that have no choice but to finish strong to earn the automatic bid.

Ahead, we've ranked the hottest teams in the nation entering Selection Sunday, based on a combination of performance over the last 10 games, quality of opponent and current trajectory. Included is a look at how each team has fared against projected tournament competition during that stretch, per Bracket Matrix as of Tuesday afternoon.

We'll start with some mid- and low-major programs on a roll that are still trying to clinch a spot and take it from there.