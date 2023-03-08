Potential Chaos Teams in Men's College Basketball Conference Tournaments

0 of 6

No matter how confident we are about predictions for the men's NCAA tournament bracket, conference tournaments can always throw a significant twist in the conversation.

In 2022, for example, neither Virginia Tech nor Richmond likely would have secured an at-large bid. However, both programs won a league tournament title and headed to March Madness as automatic qualifiers.

Bid-stealers aren't the only agents of chaos, though.

Right now, bubble teams are living on the edge. One victory won't necessarily secure an NCAA berth, but a bad loss might be devastating. Several of these programs have a shot at providing that loss.

The choices are subjective but focus on the biggest potential disruptors within three categories: bid thieves, teams on the projected wrong side of NCAA tourney and potential bubble-bursting teams. Some teams on this list could potentially check two or more of those boxes.