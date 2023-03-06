X

    NFL Rumors: Frank Clark Expected to Be Released After Failed Chiefs Contract Talks

    Doric SamMarch 6, 2023

    KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 29: Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark (55) reacts after a play during the first half against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 29th, 2023 at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly are on the verge of losing a key player from their Super Bowl-winning roster.

    According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, star defensive end Frank Clark is expected to be released after the Chiefs and his agent Erik Burkhardt "were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations" at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

