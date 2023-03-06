NFL Rumors: Frank Clark Expected to Be Released After Failed Chiefs Contract Talks

William Purnell/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs reportedly are on the verge of losing a key player from their Super Bowl-winning roster.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, star defensive end Frank Clark is expected to be released after the Chiefs and his agent Erik Burkhardt "were unable to find common ground on a reworked deal during several conversations" at the NFL Scouting Combine last week.

