    Evan Engram Reportedly Given $11.3M Franchise Tag by Jaguars Ahead of Deadline

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Evan Engram #17 of the Jacksonville Jaguars carries the ball against the Los Angeles Chargers during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)
    The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly slapping the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

    According to Spotrac, Engram will now earn $11.3 million in the 2023 season.

