Evan Engram Reportedly Given $11.3M Franchise Tag by Jaguars Ahead of Deadline

The Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly slapping the franchise tag on tight end Evan Engram, per the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

According to Spotrac, Engram will now earn $11.3 million in the 2023 season.

