Chiefs Rumors: Orlando Brown Jr. Won't Receive $16.7M Franchise Tag Ahead of NFL FA

Cooper Neill/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs have opted to not place the franchise tag on offensive tackle Orlando Brown Jr., according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The franchise tag would have been worth $16.7 million.

Rapoport also reported that the four-time Pro Bowler and the Chiefs could still agree on a long-term contract and the price of the tag was just a bit too high for their liking. Brown will now have the opportunity to become a free agent if the two sides don't work out a deal.

Brown, 26, has been in Kansas City for the past two seasons and has become an integral part of the team's offensive line.

He had the non-exclusive tag placed on him last offseason, and after he was unable to negotiate a long-term contract with another organization, he signed the tender with the Chiefs about a month later.

The tag was worth $16.6 million for 2022, according to Spotrac.

The son of a former NFL player, Brown was drafted in the third round by the Ravens in 2018 and quickly proved himself as one of the best tackles in the league as he's been named to four consecutive Pro Bowls dating back to 2019.

He was traded to the Chiefs in exchange for a draft haul that included a first-round pick in the 2021 draft.

It turned out to be good value for the Chiefs as Brown played a key role on a line that was ranked top five in the league, according to Sam Monson of Pro Football Focus.

Brown allowed just four sacks in 2022 and won his first Super Bowl title. He will now hit the open market where several teams, including Kansas City, will likely be pining for his services.