Pau Gasol Says Kobe Bryant Is a 'Big Reason' His Lakers Jersey Number Will Be Retired

AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Pau Gasol had his number retired by the Los Angeles Lakers, and he credited Kobe Bryant as being the man responsible for the honor happening to him.

"It's impossible [to separate]," Gasol said at an "all-access" event for VIP fans in late January, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin. "It's inevitable. I don't know how. ... My number goes up there, in big reason, because of him. And also how he made me better, how he made us better, how he led us in those runs and the effect that he had. And then obviously not having him here with us, it's tough."

