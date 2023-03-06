Daniel Jones Rumors: Agents Traveling to Meet with Giants Ahead of Franchise Deadline

Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

The negotiations between the New York Giants and quarterback Daniel Jones may be headed toward a conclusion.

NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Jones' agents are traveling to meet with the team in person on Monday following a number of discussions at the NFL Scouting Combine. The timing is notable because Tuesday is the deadline to place the franchise tag on players.

Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported the team's latest offer was between $35 million and $39 million per year, while the quarterback was looking for more than $40 million.

It is a decrease from the more than $45 million his representatives asked for earlier in the offseason, but the Giants also have the leverage of the $32.4 million franchise tag they could use if there is no agreement on a long-term deal.

Yet a long-term contract could let New York use the tag on running back Saquon Barkley, who is set to hit free agency as well.

It is a difficult balancing act for the team looking to build on last season's playoff run, as keeping both Jones and Barkley would provide some roster stability heading into head coach Brian Daboll's second year.

Had New York not declined to pick up Jones' fifth-year option ahead of the 2022 season, it wouldn't be in such a situation. Still, it surely didn't envision such a breakout effort after he was so inconsistent in his first three seasons.

Jones completed 67.2 percent of his passes for 3,205 yards, 15 touchdowns and five interceptions while adding 708 yards and seven scores on the ground as a runner. He also threw for 301 yards and two touchdowns in an impressive road playoff win over the Minnesota Vikings and looked more comfortable in Daboll's system as the season progressed.

Whether that progression results in a long-term deal remains to be seen, but the two sides seem to be inching toward that goal ahead of Tuesday's deadline.