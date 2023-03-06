Report: Jameis Winston a 'Likely' Cut by Saints After Rumored Derek Carr Contract

Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winson is a "likely salary-cap casualty" with the team signing Derek Carr on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Such a move may not happen for a few months, however. Per that report, "New Orleans could move on and save $4.4 million against the salary cap, but it would take on $11.2 million in dead money. A post-June 1 cut would save $12.8 million, but no savings until then."

