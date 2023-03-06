ESPN: 'Real Possibility' Saquon Barkley Joins New Team If Giants Tag Daniel Jones

Michael Owens/Getty Images

The New York Giants have seemingly prioritized using their franchise tag on quarterback Daniel Jones, which could set the stage for running back Saquon Barkley to leave in free agency.

"Real possibility, yes. This is a player who's earned a good contract," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler said of Barkley on Monday's episode of Get Up. "The franchise tag would be about $10 million. He's due a lot more than that on a long-term deal. So if he's a free agent, they would probably still negotiate up until free agency next week, but it would be less likely for him to return."

The Giants have until Tuesday to use their franchise tag. They've spent the last two months negotiating with Jones and Barkley in hopes of reaching long-term deals. It's unclear how close deals are for either player, but the limited amount of time remaining in the franchising window makes it likely Jones will get the tag Tuesday and Barkley will be able to explore free agency.

The Giants will still have an exclusive negotiating window before the legal tampering period begins next Monday, but they're playing a game of contract chicken with their most dynamic offensive playmaker.

Barkley set a career high with 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns in 2022 while adding 57 receptions and 338 yards as a pass-catcher. While it wasn't quite the all-world rookie campaign he put up in 2018, Barkley remains one of the NFL's most dynamic running backs when healthy.

Second contracts for running backs are always a risky endeavor, and Barkley's missed large chunks of time in three of his five NFL seasons. His injury history and position are likely the major factors in the front office favoring Jones over Barkley despite Jones being a markedly below-average quarterback for most of his career.