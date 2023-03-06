SEC Tournament 2023: Men's Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

Ken Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The last four SEC tournaments were won by four different programs.

The SEC is no longer controlled by the Kentucky Wildcats. That title belongs to the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama can end the SEC tournament parity by winning the 2023 event in Nashville for its second crown in three years.

Nate Oats' team controlled the SEC regular season, as it suffered two losses, one of which occurred on Saturday against the Texas A&M Aggies after it clinched the regular-season crown.

Alabama is the team to beat inside Bridgestone Arena, and it only has to beat one of the top five teams in the league to reach Sunday's final.

The bottom half of the bracket is where the upsets could happen, as the Auburn Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores need to bolster their NCAA men's basketball tournament resumes.

If chalk holds, the Texas A&M-Kentucky semifinal has the potential to be one of the most intense power conference tournament games over the next week.

SEC Tournament Bracket and Schedule

SEC Tournament Odds

Preview

Alabama earned an ideal path to the SEC tournament final.

Texas A&M and Kentucky are the two biggest threats to the Crimson Tide and they both reside on the bottom half of the bracket.

Alabama can add more stress to the Mississippi State Bulldogs with a quarterfinal win. Mississippi State is on the "Last Four In" line on the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi.

The Crimson Tide scored 77 and 66 points in their two wins over the Bulldogs, who are one of the better defensive teams in the SEC. Alabama won two different styles of games against Mississippi State and it should be equipped to deal with a low-scoring battle, if that takes place.

The Missouri Tigers' offense can be neutralized by Alabama's fantastic offense. The Crimson Tide are the only SEC team with a better points per game tally than the Tigers.

Mizzou will get a test from the Tennessee Volunteers in the quarterfinals, but the Vols are an incomplete project right now as they deal with the loss of Zakai Zeigler to a torn ACL.

Tennessee is the second favorite to win in Nashville, but it is hard to imagine it getting past both Missouri and Alabama without Zeigler just to reach the final.

Texas A&M and Kentucky could be building toward a semifinal showdown. Kentucky won five of its last six games and A&M enters Nashville off a home win over Alabama.

The potential semifinal matchup would pit the perennial power of the SEC against a program that has steadily built up to the No. 2 seed under Buzz Williams. Kentucky won the only regular-season clash between the two sides by nine points inside Rupp Arena. A&M has a better chance to knock off Kentucky on a neutral floor.

To get to that point, A&M and Kentucky have to fend off some upset-minded teams.

Auburn resides on Lunardi's "Last Four Byes" line and could use two marquee wins to reach the semifinal to shore up their spot in the field of 68. Auburn opens against an Arkansas Razorbacks team that is safely in the NCAA tournament field going into the week.

Even if Arkansas beats Auburn, it will provide a test to Texas A&M. The Razorbacks lost three straight to end the regular season and could use a big win to boost their confidence ahead of the Big Dance.

Vanderbilt sits on the "Next Four Out" line. It needs to win its second-round contest and beat Kentucky, which it just did on Wednesday, to surge up the bubble hierarchy.

It will be difficult for Vandy to beat Kentucky twice in an eight-day span, but if it does, it could be one of the last bubble teams alive during Championship Week.

A semifinal berth could be enough for Vandy to get into the field of 68 depending on what happens in other conferences.

The expected battles on the bottom half of the bracket should tire out Alabama's biggest contenders.

The Crimson Tide have clear advantages over all of their potential quarterfinal and semifinal opponents, and that should keep them relatively fresh going into Sunday's final.

The easier side of the bracket should help Alabama beat whichever team emerges from the other half. A SEC tournament win would allow the Crimson Tide to potentially push for the No. 1 overall seed in the NCAA tournament depending on what happens with the Houston Cougars and Kansas Jayhawks.

Prediction: Alabama over Kentucky in SEC tournament final.

