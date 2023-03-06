    Big 12 Tournament 2023: Men's Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

      LAWRENCE, KANSAS - FEBRUARY 28: Jalen Wilson (L) #10 carries the Big 12 conference trophy with teammate Kevin McCullar Jr. #15 of the Kansas Jayhawks after their 67-63 win over Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse on February 28, 2023 in Lawrence, Kansas. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)
      Ed Zurga/Getty Images

      The fight for the Big 12 men's basketball crown is on. Again.

      While the Kansas Jayhawks snagged the regular-season championship, they and the nine other schools will now duke it out for the conference tournament title.

      Is this the Jayhawks' tournament to lose? Are the Texas Longhorns the team to watch in Kansas City? Or will someone emerge from outside of the top two seeds make a surprising run to championship glory?

      Oddsmakers have a hunch. So do we. We'll explore those and more.

    Standings and Schedule

      KANSAS CITY, MO - MARCH 11: Big 12 logo on display center court during the Big 12 Womens Tournament match between the Baylor Bears and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls on Friday March 11, 2022 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Season Standings

      Kansas Jayhawks: 13-5

      Texas Longhorns: 12-6

      Kansas State Wildcats: 11-7

      Baylor Bears: 11-7

      Iowa State Cyclones: 9-9

      TCU Horned Frogs: 9-9

      Oklahoma State Cowboys: 8-10

      West Virginia Mountaineers: 7-11

      Texas Tech Red Raiders: 5-13

      Oklahoma Sooners: 5-13

      Schedule

      Wednesday, March 8

      Game 1: No. 8 West Virginia vs. No. 9 Texas Tech, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPNU

      Game 2: No. 7 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Oklahoma, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2/ESPNU

      Thursday, March 9

      Game 3: No. 4 Baylor vs. No. 5 Iowa State, 12:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2

      Game 4: No. 1 Kansas vs. Game 1 winner, 3 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2

      Game 5: No. 2 Texas vs. Game 2 winner, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2

      Game 6: No. 3 Kansas State vs. No. 6 TCU, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2

      Friday, March 10

      Game 7: Game 3 winner vs. Game 4 winner, 7 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2

      Game 8: Game 5 winner vs. Game 6 winner, 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN/ESPN2

      Saturday, March 11

      Championship game, 6 p.m. ET on ESPN

    Championship Odds

      Baylor guard Keyonte George (1) and Iowa State forward Tre King (0) reach for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, March 4, 2023, in Waco, Texas. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson)
      AP Photo/Jerry Larson

      Kansas: +300 (bet $100 to win $300)

      Texas: +330

      Baylor: +475

      Kansas State: +650

      Iowa State: +650

      TCU: +800

      West Virginia: +1500

      Oklahoma State: +3000

      Texas Tech: +4000

      Oklahoma: +4000

      Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

    Predictions

      AUSTIN, TX - MARCH 04: Texas Longhorns guard Marcus Carr gets the crowd into the game after making a shot against the Kansas Jayhawks during the game at the Moody Center in Austin, TX on March 04, 2023. (Photo by Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
      Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

      Iowa State Bests Baylor Again

      The Bears have more talent than the Cyclones. I'm not sure even the most ardent Iowa State supporters would argue that.

      However, talent isn't always the deciding factor. Matchups matter, and this just hasn't been a good one for Baylor.

      Iowa State has leaned on its physicality and execution to deliver Baylor a pair of 15-point losses this season. Thursday's tussle might be less lopsided, but the Cyclones will make it three wins in three tries over the Bears.

      West Virginia Makes Kansas Sweat

      The Mountaineers first need to handle Texas Tech for this to happen, but that's definitely doable. West Virginia has won three of its last four games—the lone loss being a two-point defeat at Kansas—while Texas Tech, which suspended coach Mark Adams for a "racially insensitive comment," carries a three-game losing streak into the tournament.

      Once the Mountaineers bounce the Red Raiders, they can give the Jayhawks all they can handle. West Virginia has lost twice to KU by a combined seven points.

      Erik Stevenson and Tre Mitchell are high-level shot-makers, and this defense is feisty. Kansas might escape with a win anyway, but it will have to earn it.

      Texas Takes the Title

      The Longhorns aren't exactly the model of consistency, but their ceiling stretches as high as any in the conference.

      Their potential will be fully realized this week in Kansas City.

      They have a quartet of double-digit scorers in Marcus Carr, Sir'Jabari Rice, Timmy Allen and Tyrese Hunter, plus KenPom.com's 20th-ranked defense. That two-way balance will push them to a title run.

      For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

