Big 12 Tournament 2023: Men's Bracket, Schedule and Championship Odds

3 of 3

Adam Davis/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Iowa State Bests Baylor Again

The Bears have more talent than the Cyclones. I'm not sure even the most ardent Iowa State supporters would argue that.

However, talent isn't always the deciding factor. Matchups matter, and this just hasn't been a good one for Baylor.

Iowa State has leaned on its physicality and execution to deliver Baylor a pair of 15-point losses this season. Thursday's tussle might be less lopsided, but the Cyclones will make it three wins in three tries over the Bears.

West Virginia Makes Kansas Sweat

The Mountaineers first need to handle Texas Tech for this to happen, but that's definitely doable. West Virginia has won three of its last four games—the lone loss being a two-point defeat at Kansas—while Texas Tech, which suspended coach Mark Adams for a "racially insensitive comment," carries a three-game losing streak into the tournament.

Once the Mountaineers bounce the Red Raiders, they can give the Jayhawks all they can handle. West Virginia has lost twice to KU by a combined seven points.

Erik Stevenson and Tre Mitchell are high-level shot-makers, and this defense is feisty. Kansas might escape with a win anyway, but it will have to earn it.

Texas Takes the Title

The Longhorns aren't exactly the model of consistency, but their ceiling stretches as high as any in the conference.

Their potential will be fully realized this week in Kansas City.

They have a quartet of double-digit scorers in Marcus Carr, Sir'Jabari Rice, Timmy Allen and Tyrese Hunter, plus KenPom.com's 20th-ranked defense. That two-way balance will push them to a title run.

For all the latest betting information and reaction, check out B/R Betting.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) (IL).Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ/WV/PA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS OFF (IA), or call or text the TN REDLINE: 800-889-9789 (TN).21+. NJ/PA/WV/IN/IA/CO/IL/TN only. In partnership with Meadows Racetrack & Casino. Eligibility restrictions apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.