ACC Tournament 2023: Men's Bracket Seeds, Odds, Matchups and Predictions

The ACC tournament used to be controlled by the Duke Blue Devils and North Carolina Tar Heels.

The two historical powers won three of the last 10 ACC tournaments and the last victory from either program came from Duke in 2019.

Duke comes into Greensboro, North Carolina as the No. 4 seed in the bracket, but they're the betting favorite to cut down the nets on Saturday.

North Carolina will be in the spotlight starting on Wednesday, but for the wrong reasons. The Tar Heels are on the outside of the NCAA men's basketball tournament bubble.

UNC needs to win a few games inside the Greensboro Coliseum to get into the field of 68. The Clemson Tigers will be under the same pressure as well to get into the March Madness bracket.

The ACC had some parity throughout the regular season, so there is some hope for North Carolina and Clemson to go on deep runs in Greensboro and add to the list of ACC teams in the Big Dance.

ACC Tournament Bracket and Schedule

ACC Tournament Odds

Duke (+280; bet $100 to win $280)

Virginia (+300)

Miami (+340)

North Carolina (+600)

Clemson (+600)

NC State (+1200)

Pittsburgh (+1400)

Wake Forest (+4000)

Virginia Tech (+4000)

Syracuse (+10000)

Florida State (+15000)

Boston College (+35000)

Georgia Tech (+35000)

Notre Dame (+50000)

Louisville (+100000)

Preview

Duke was the most consistent team over the last three weeks of ACC regular-season play.

The Blue Devils come into Greensboro with a six-game winning streak and the title of ACC tournament favorite.

Jon Scheyer's team struggled at parts of ACC play, and they may need to prove themself in Greensboro because they went 1-3 against the other top four seeds in the ACC. The only victory came against the Miami Hurricanes.

Duke will be under threat in the quarterfinals from the Pittsburgh Panthers, who need a win to feel safe about their spot in the NCAA tournament.

Pittsburgh is on the "Last Four Byes" line on the latest bracket projection from ESPN's Joe Lunardi. A Panthers win over Duke would improve their seeding and pull them away from the bubble.

North Carolina and Clemson have a lot more work to do in Greensboro. Clemson sits on Lunardi's "First Four Out" line and UNC is on the "Next Four Out" column.

Clemson has to wait until Thursday to improve its resume. The No. 3 seed will likely face one of the two better offensive teams in the ACC in either the NC State Wolfpack or Virginia Tech Hokies.

Virginia Tech is the reigning champion, but as the No. 11 seed, they may not have the legs to win five games in five days. Clemson would prefer if the Hokies lose to NC State in the second round.

NC State resides on the "Last Four Byes" line, and a win by Clemson over the Wolfpack would help the Tigers tournament resume more than a victory over a double-digit seed.

Clemson's path to the final could be stunted by the Virginia Cavaliers, who beat the Tigers by seven points on Tuesday.

Virginia has one of the most experienced point guards in the country in Kihei Clark, and they appeared to right themself from a two-game losing streak with two straight wins to close out the regular season.

At their best, Virginia can be the top team in the ACC and that could show in Greensboro. The Cavaliers are the strongest squad in the bottom half of the bracket and should be the favorite to reach the final.

A Virginia run to the final would end UNC's ACC tournament in the quarterfinals, and would likely keep the Tar Heels out of the field of 68.

Miami and Duke appear to be on a collision course for the semifinals. Pittsburgh is the only threat to the Hurricanes and Blue Devils in the top half of the bracket. Pitt just lost to Miami on Saturday and lost three of their last five games.

Miami carries the best betting value at the ACC tournament because they're the third favorite as the No. 1 seed. The Canes beat all of the top seeds and lost once since January 31.

The Hurricanes are looking for their first ACC tournament title since 2013, and this is their best chance to earn that crown.

A Miami-Virginia final would continue the lack of Duke and UNC ACC tournament triumphs, and it would also be a clash of styles. Miami loves to push the pace, while Virginia is known for their methodical approach.

Miami has Isaiah Wong and Nijel Pack to match Clark's experience at guard, and their X-factor can be Wooga Poplar, who scored 18 points on Saturday against Pitt while Wong and Pack combined for 18 points.

If Poplar becomes Miami's most explosive scorer, and the Wong-Pack duo adds more in the scoring column, the Hurricanes could be hard to beat in the ACC and NCAA tournaments.

Prediction: Miami beats Virginia in ACC tournament final

