Former NFL RB Le'Veon Bell Will Face YouTuber JMX in Boxing Match on April 21

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

Le'Veon Bell bounced back from losses plenty of times during his NFL career, and he will attempt to do that in the boxing ring on April 21.

Misfits Boxing CEO KSI announced the former Pittsburgh Steelers running back will face Joel Morris at the Misfits Boxing 6 in New Orleans:

Morris, who is better known by his YouTube persona "JMX," is 4-0 as a boxer and recently scored a knockout win over TikTok celebrity Ginty at Misfits Boxing 2 in October.

As MMA Fighting noted, Bell is just 1-1 as a boxer with a knockout win over former fellow running back Adrian Peterson at Social Gloves 2 in September and an October loss to Uriah Hall as part of the undercard for the fight between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva.

While Bell left something to be desired in the loss to Hall, the opportunity to earn a win over an undefeated challenger could be just what he needs to get his boxing career back on track.