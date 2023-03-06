NFLN: Lamar Jackson, Ravens 'Remain Apart' on Contract, Headed Toward Franchise Tag

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The stalemate between the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson does not appear close to a resolution.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported Jackson and Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta met in Miami recently but could not reach a deal. Baltimore is expected to use its franchise tag on Jackson by Tuesday.

This has been the expected result for months, as the Ravens and their franchise quarterback have shown no ability to come together on contract terms. Jackson has been seeking a fully guaranteed contract similar to the one the Browns gave Deshaun Watson last March. The Ravens have balked at such a deal.

While Cleveland's desperation play for Watson did not actually reset the quarterback market—several high-profile quarterbacks have signed since, none of whom receiving full guarantees in their contracts—it did set the stage for a tense negotiation process in Baltimore.

"You can't win in this league without a strong quarterback. I mean, that's been proven," DeCosta told reporters last week. "So, we want Lamar here. We think he's one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He's certainly one of our best players, and we want him back. We understand that living in a world without a quarterback is a bad world to live in."

Jackson is not represented by an agent, meaning he's handled negotiations himself. That has its own set of complications, as Jackson has never handled a high-level contract of this magnitude.

There is also the health factor, which has been an issue each of the past two seasons. Jackson missed five games in both 2021 and 2022, and he missed Baltimore's wild-card matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this year. It's fair to wonder if Jackson's playing style is starting to play a factor in him getting injured and how his game will age as his speed regresses with age.

All of these complications have muddied contract talks and potentially damaged Jackson's long-term relationship with the Ravens. Franchise-tagging him before Tuesday's deadline is a no-brainer procedural move, but it could set the stage for an even greater sense of tension between the two sides in the coming months.