The Real Winners and Losers From AEW Revolution 2023 Match Card

0 of 9

Credit: All Elite Wrestling.

AEW Revolution 2023 may have been the least hyped show All Elite Wrestling has put together, but that did not stop the company from putting together an absolutely stellar show.

From start to finish, each match accomplished what it needed to do, putting over fresh talent and elevating the product.

MJF and Bryan Danielson went the distance and beyond. It was a brutal bloody main event that once more improved the standing of the AEW world champion.



"Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Ricky Starks and House of Black picked up career-defining wins that could be setting the course for their AEW future. Even Hangman Adam Page succeeded in one of the biggest nights of his career, overcoming Jon Moxley.



While each match was unique and many benefited though, some were left behind. Jamie Hayter kept her title in a fast-paced triple threat, but she, Ruby Soho and Saraya deserved more time. Wardlow won the TNT Championship but without any fanfare.

The following are the real winners and losers from AEW Revolution 2023, a night that overachieved beyond what most expected.

