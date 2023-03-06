X

    Immanuel Quickley Hyped by Twitter as Knicks Top Celtics in 2OT for 9th Straight Win

    Doric SamMarch 6, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 05: Immanuel Quickley #5 of the New York Knicks drives to the basket against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter at the TD Garden on March 05, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Brian Fluharty/Getty Images)
    Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

    Entering Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks faced a tall task of competing against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference while star point guard Jalen Brunson is sidelined with a sore left foot.

    Luckily for the Knicks, third-year point guard Immanuel Quickley made the most of his starting opportunity and helped lead them to a 131-129 double-overtime road victory at TD Garden to extend their winning streak to nine games. Quickley filled the void left by Brunson by pouring in a career-high 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the win.

    The 23-year-old played the entirety of the second half and overtime, sitting for only three minutes in the first half. In addition to his big night, Julius Randle had 31 points and RJ Barrett had 29 points and 11 rebounds.

    Quickley had been excelling in his role as sixth man for New York, establishing himself as one of the contenders for the year-end award. Sunday's game marked his 11th straight outing scoring in double figures.

    Quickley's impressive performance earned the adulation of NBA Twitter:

    Immanuel Quickley Hyped by Twitter as Knicks Top Celtics in 2OT for 9th Straight Win
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Jalen Brunson @jalenbrunson1

    HIMBO FISHER <a href="https://twitter.com/IQ_GodSon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IQ_GodSon</a>

    Zach Braziller @NYPost_Brazille

    Jalen who? Quickley doing it all. Just set up a Barrett 3 and <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> lead by nine. Wild turnaround here.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Immanuel Quickley FEELING himself after bucket 😂🕺<br><br>38 PTS so far...<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/LRQKGUzeQs">pic.twitter.com/LRQKGUzeQs</a>

    Donovan Mitchell @spidadmitchell

    Man <a href="https://twitter.com/IQ_GodSon?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@IQ_GodSon</a> is hoopin‼️‼️

    Kazeem Famuyide 🇳🇬 🍎 @Kazeem

    Immanuel Quickley is snatching the sixth man of the year on national tv

    Kyle Tucker @KyleTucker_ATH

    Former Kentucky star Immanuel Quickley is having his full-blown NBA breakout tonight at the Boston Garden.<br><br>He's played 52 (!!!) minutes, has 38 points, 8 rebounds, 7 assists, 4 steals and every big shot for the Knicks, who lead in double-OT.<br><br>Special stuff tonight.

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Immanuel Quickley has played 53 minutes, hasn't come out since halftime, and has the most energy of anyone on the court by far. This has been one hell of a performance.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Immanuel Quickley has rested for three minutes of this game and they were all in the first half.

    Ashley Nicole Moss @AshNicoleMoss

    IMMANUEL QUICKLEY FOR PREZ

    Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

    Quickley is dancing all over the parquet right now.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    Quickley takes a lot of pride in his conditioning. Has talked a lot about the 10 pounds he put on last summer and how that's helped him be more physical. And speaks often about the shape he tries to stay in.<br><br>You're seeing it right now.

    Basketball Reference @bball_ref

    Immanuel Quickley is the only player in the NBA to play 50+ minutes in multiple games this season.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBA?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBA</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Knicks?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Knicks</a> <a href="https://t.co/SVTbJsIZK0">pic.twitter.com/SVTbJsIZK0</a>

    Stefan Bondy @SBondyNYDN

    Immanuel Quickley will have a lot of compelling arguments during his extension negotiations this summer.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    It's funny that when Immanuel Quickley first game into the league, he was compared to three-time Sixth Man of the Year winner Lou Williams, and now Quickley is in contention for Sixth Man of the Year, himself, but he's gotten here as an entirely different player than Williams was

    Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

    Man, Immanuel Quickley has taken over. Hits a 3, draws an offensive foul at the other end and then hits RJ Barrett for a 3, forcing a Celtics timeout.<br><br>He's now up to 25 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 3 steals and 2 blocks, and the Knicks lead 98-89.<br><br>It's a 28-7 run over 7 mins.

    Fred Katz @FredKatz

    The Knicks, without Jalen Brunson, are on a 19-2 run and lead in Boston by nine with 9:04 to go.<br><br>Absolutely ginormous minutes from Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

    Alan Hahn @alanhahn

    What a finish to that 3Q! Immanuel Quickley arrives on the national scene and Thibs Kids just refuse to give in. Battle battle and more battle.

    The Knicks Wall @TheKnicksWall

    I love when national audiences have no choice but to witness Immanuel Quickley

    New York Basketball @NBA_NewYork

    If you don't enjoy watching Immanuel Quickley play basketball I'm sorry

    KnicksMuse @KnicksMuse

    IMMANUEL QUICKLEY. GIVE HIM HIS FLOWERS.

    KnicksNation @KnicksNation

    WELCOME TO THE IMMANUEL QUICKLEY SHOW

    The Knicks appear to have found the right formula for success in recent weeks, so much so that they were able to take down an elite team without their best player in Brunson. Having Quickley realize his full potential will benefit New York as it makes a push toward the postseason.

    The Knicks (39-27) will look to extend their win streak to 10 games when they return to action on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets (20-46).