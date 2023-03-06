Immanuel Quickley Hyped by Twitter as Knicks Top Celtics in 2OT for 9th Straight Win

Brian Fluharty/Getty Images

Entering Sunday's game against the Boston Celtics, the New York Knicks faced a tall task of competing against one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference while star point guard Jalen Brunson is sidelined with a sore left foot.

Luckily for the Knicks, third-year point guard Immanuel Quickley made the most of his starting opportunity and helped lead them to a 131-129 double-overtime road victory at TD Garden to extend their winning streak to nine games. Quickley filled the void left by Brunson by pouring in a career-high 38 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and four steals in the win.

The 23-year-old played the entirety of the second half and overtime, sitting for only three minutes in the first half. In addition to his big night, Julius Randle had 31 points and RJ Barrett had 29 points and 11 rebounds.

Quickley had been excelling in his role as sixth man for New York, establishing himself as one of the contenders for the year-end award. Sunday's game marked his 11th straight outing scoring in double figures.

The Knicks appear to have found the right formula for success in recent weeks, so much so that they were able to take down an elite team without their best player in Brunson. Having Quickley realize his full potential will benefit New York as it makes a push toward the postseason.

The Knicks (39-27) will look to extend their win streak to 10 games when they return to action on Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets (20-46).