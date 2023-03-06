NCAA Bracket 2023: Latest Expert Bracketology and Predictions for Men's Tourney

0 of 3

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

Championship Week is here and with it comes the beautiful dawn of March Madness.

Over the next several days there will be drama, excitement and heartbreak as teams will either rise to the occasion or watch their dreams of going to the big dance get crushed.

In what has been a wide-open season with no clear frontrunner, things are sure to get extra spicy as the month unravels.

Teams with title aspirations have failed to live up to their billing—looking at you North Carolina—and are at big risk of missing out on the tournament altogether.

This year has been dominated by the Big 10 as 10 teams from the conference are projected to make the tournament—most in the country.

And a ton of eyes will fall on the Big 10 and ACC tournaments, which will decide the fate of several teams that are right on the bubble. Those teams on will be looking for a miraculous run to a tournament title in order to secure an automatic bid to go dancing and cause some chaos.

It's bound to be a wild week in college hoops, here's a look at what the experts have said and what to expect.