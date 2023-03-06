X

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Twitter Despite Celtics' 2OT Loss to Knicks

    Francisco RosaMarch 6, 2023

    BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MARCH 03: Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts as Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the fourth quarter of the game against the Brooklyn Nets at TD Garden on March 03, 2023 in Boston, Massachusetts. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Omar Rawlings/Getty Images)
    Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

    While Jayson Tatum had a bounce-back night, the same could not be said for the Boston Celtics, who once again lost to the New York Knicks 131-129 on Sunday night in double overtime at TD Garden.

    It wasn't through any fault of Tatum or Jaylen Brown, though. The Celtics' two superstars were great for several stretches of the night and kept Boston afloat as they blew yet another double-digit lead.

    Tatum (40) and Brown (29) combined for 69 points in the loss but weren't able to take down a Knicks team that has been a thorn in their side lately, beating the Celtics twice in the last week.

    Despite the loss, Twitter stuck up for the effort of Boston's star duo.

    ESPN @espn

    Jayson Tatum hangs on the rim and gets Boston on its feet ☘️ <a href="https://t.co/DhXVYgjOr7">pic.twitter.com/DhXVYgjOr7</a>

    Celtics Lab Podcast @CelticsLab

    Jayson Tatum babyyyyy <a href="https://t.co/5cJ333gX0n">pic.twitter.com/5cJ333gX0n</a>

    Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Twitter Despite Celtics' 2OT Loss to Knicks
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    JAYSON TATUMS' KINGDOM 👑 @GREENBLOODED4L

    JAYSON TATUM <a href="https://t.co/rNfxhVp1c5">pic.twitter.com/rNfxhVp1c5</a>

    Boston Celtics @celtics

    Jaylen. Brown. <a href="https://t.co/2h92XFZpFS">pic.twitter.com/2h92XFZpFS</a>

    Jay King @ByJayKing

    This game deserves overtime. Jaylen Brown made a whole bunch of huge plays during that fourth quarter. At both ends.

    Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

    Quite the final 12 seconds for Jaylen Brown

    Brown was particularly good down the stretch, making several big shots, including the layup and free throw with 12 seconds left in the game that effectively sent it to the first overtime.

    He also stole the ball from Julius Randle during the final possession of regulation but couldn't manage to get the game-winning shot off on time.

    NBA @NBA

    JAYLEN BROWN. AND-ONE.<br><br>Tie game on ESPN with 0:12 remaining! <a href="https://t.co/PhCK1JBjZ3">pic.twitter.com/PhCK1JBjZ3</a>

    Souichi Terada | 寺田惣一 @SouichiTerada

    Big-time free throw for Jaylen Brown to tie it up at 113. Remember: He missed 2 clutch ones against the Knicks earlier this season. Got over that hump again. C's-Knicks headed to overtime now after Brown's huge and-1.

    Celtics on NBC Sports Boston @NBCSCeltics

    Jaylen Brown just taking what he wants 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/LYQ4PRkqTx">pic.twitter.com/LYQ4PRkqTx</a>

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Jaylen Brown said UPS is open late night baby and we delivering the goods

    It's been a concerning period for Boston since its return from the All-Star break. The team has relinquished the stranglehold it had over the Eastern Conference, and now the gap from the first-place Bucks has gotten a bit wider with just weeks remaining in the season.

    The road doesn't get any easier for the Celtics either, as they now have to get ready for a trip to Cleveland on Monday night, another top-four team in the East. Brown and Tatum will need some more great performances in order to right the ship.