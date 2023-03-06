Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown Praised by Twitter Despite Celtics' 2OT Loss to Knicks

Omar Rawlings/Getty Images

While Jayson Tatum had a bounce-back night, the same could not be said for the Boston Celtics, who once again lost to the New York Knicks 131-129 on Sunday night in double overtime at TD Garden.

It wasn't through any fault of Tatum or Jaylen Brown, though. The Celtics' two superstars were great for several stretches of the night and kept Boston afloat as they blew yet another double-digit lead.

Tatum (40) and Brown (29) combined for 69 points in the loss but weren't able to take down a Knicks team that has been a thorn in their side lately, beating the Celtics twice in the last week.

Despite the loss, Twitter stuck up for the effort of Boston's star duo.

Brown was particularly good down the stretch, making several big shots, including the layup and free throw with 12 seconds left in the game that effectively sent it to the first overtime.

He also stole the ball from Julius Randle during the final possession of regulation but couldn't manage to get the game-winning shot off on time.

It's been a concerning period for Boston since its return from the All-Star break. The team has relinquished the stranglehold it had over the Eastern Conference, and now the gap from the first-place Bucks has gotten a bit wider with just weeks remaining in the season.

The road doesn't get any easier for the Celtics either, as they now have to get ready for a trip to Cleveland on Monday night, another top-four team in the East. Brown and Tatum will need some more great performances in order to right the ship.