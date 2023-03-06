Arnold Sports Festival Results 2023: Sunday Results, Highlights and Reaction

Bridget Bennett/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The 35th Arnold Sports Festival came to a close Sunday at the Greater Columbus Convention Center in Columbus, Ohio. The event saw some of the world's best bodybuilding and weightlifting athletes compete over four days.

While some of the bigger competitions, such as the strongman/strongwoman and the Arnold Classic, already passed, Sunday still had plenty of exciting moments that showed off incredible feats of strength.

Sunday's headliner was the ROGUE Record Breakers event.

Started in 2015, ROGUE Record Breakers is a series that has athletes participate in unique competitions to show off their strength and attempt to break the event's previous record.

If any of the participants break records—as several did Sunday—they get to take home a cash prize.

Here are the full results from Sunday.

Dinnie Stone Walk:

Kevin Faires sets record of 31'7".

Dinnie Stone Hold:

Gabi Dixson sets record of 6.86 seconds.

Thor's Hammer Hold (M):

Trey Mitchell sets record of 63 seconds.

Thor's Hammer Hold (W):

Gabi Dixson sets record of 49.15 seconds.

Stone over Bar:

Trey Mitchell sets record of five reps.

Mitchell and Dixson were clearly the biggest winners of the day, setting two records apiece. It was a particularly good day for Mitchell, who redeemed himself after coming up just shy of the podium in the Arnold Strongman Classic.

Mitchell led the ASC for the majority of the event, but a bad performance in the Timber Frame Carry cost him a spot in the top three. He ended up beating ASC winner Mitchell Hooper in the hammer hold event, so he got some revenge.

Mitchell beat his own previous record of a 60.72-second hold of the 65-pound hammer.

Dixson was dominant as well, winning the Dinnie stone hold and the hammer hold. She shattered the previous Dinnie stone record of 1.33 seconds set last year by Chloe Brennan.

She beat out Nadia Stowers, who set the record first with 5.69 seconds before being topped.

Meanwhile, Faires beat his own record in the Dinnie stone walk, which he set last year. He beat his previous record, 25'8" by a wide margin.