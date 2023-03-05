Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Loss to Lakers in Steph Curry's Return from Injury

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

The Golden State Warriors were hoping to continue the momentum of a five-game win streak with Stephen Curry returning from his leg injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Unfortunately, the Warriors' road woes continued and their win streak came to an end as they fell 113-105 to a depleted Lakers team that was without star forward LeBron James and point guard D'Angelo Russell.

Curry scored a team-high 27 points in his return, but he shot just 8-of-20 from the field. Los Angeles big man Anthony Davis dominated inside on his way to finishing with 39 points.

After falling to 34-31, Golden State now has a 7-24 record in road games this season. These struggles are far from the type of play expected from the defending NBA champions

NBA Twitter lamented on the Warriors' continued trouble away from their home floor after Sunday's disappointing loss:

Curry had missed the previous 11 games with a lower left leg injury, and the Warriors went 7-4 in his absence. Learning to win without their star player was important for the Dubs, but they have yet to figure out how to translate their success to road games.

Golden State will look to bounce back in the second matchup of its three-game road trip on Tuesday when the team visits the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34).