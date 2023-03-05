X

    Warriors Criticized by Twitter for Loss to Lakers in Steph Curry's Return from Injury

    Doric SamMarch 5, 2023

    Los Angeles Lakers' Troy Brown Jr. (7) drives past Golden State Warriors' Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
    AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

    The Golden State Warriors were hoping to continue the momentum of a five-game win streak with Stephen Curry returning from his leg injury in Sunday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

    Unfortunately, the Warriors' road woes continued and their win streak came to an end as they fell 113-105 to a depleted Lakers team that was without star forward LeBron James and point guard D'Angelo Russell.

    Curry scored a team-high 27 points in his return, but he shot just 8-of-20 from the field. Los Angeles big man Anthony Davis dominated inside on his way to finishing with 39 points.

    After falling to 34-31, Golden State now has a 7-24 record in road games this season. These struggles are far from the type of play expected from the defending NBA champions

    NBA Twitter lamented on the Warriors' continued trouble away from their home floor after Sunday's disappointing loss:

    Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

    The insane Warriors home/road split continues. They're 27-7 at home and now 7-24 on the road. Tied for second most home wins in NBA with Bucks and tied for third fewest road wins with Pistons.

    Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

    Warriors are 27-7 at home, 7-24 on the road.<br><br>No team has been that good at home, and that bad on the road, for a full season since the 1988-89 Denver Nuggets.<br><br>And before that, you've got to go back to 1956-57 -- with the Philadelphia Warriors and Fort Wayne Pistons.

    Tim Kawakami @timkawakami

    This is why I said a 9-9 finish (starting today) would be about the right goal for the Warriors, to get to 43-39.<br><br>Again: They're about to drop to 7-24 on the road and still have 10 more road games left (7 more at home).

    John Dickinson @JDJohnDickinson

    Warriors losing on road = Warriors fans melting down about Anthony Lamb every time. Meanwhile Curry and Klay -15 and -23

    Nick Angstadt @NickVanExit

    Golden State Warriors have basically the same... <br><br>Road Record as the Hornets<br>GSW 7-24<br>CHA 9-25<br><br>Home Record as the Bucks<br>GSW 27-7<br>MIL 27-6

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    Road games have not been kind to the Warriors this year 😬 <a href="https://t.co/ztSQv51IXV">pic.twitter.com/ztSQv51IXV</a>

    Golden State of Mind @unstoppablebaby

    Warriors road woes continue as they lose to the Lakers. Gutsy performance and Curry returned, but they just didn't execute well enough.

    Joe Viray @JoeVirayNBA

    rOaD wArRiOrS are BACK baby!

    Cyrus Saatsaz @DogSurfRoadshow

    The <a href="https://twitter.com/warriors?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriors</a> road woes continue as the defense gives up 33 in the opening quarter and the team trails by 15 points.

    Brett Siegel @BrettSiegelNBA

    Steph Curry returns yet their offense struggles and the Warriors' road woes continue.<br><br>The Lakers get a much-needed 113-105 win at home and are now just 0.5 games behind New Orleans and Utah for the 9-seed and 10-seed in the West.

    Alex 👋 @Dubs408

    Teams with less then 8 Road wins this season<br><br>Warriors 7-24<br>Spurs 6-26<br>Pistons 7-26<br>Rockets 6-27

    Jay Briggs @ParlayGodJay

    Warriors Automatic Fade On The Road

    Gardas @Gardas111

    Warriors at home vs Warriors on the road <a href="https://t.co/eAt2nzoPaZ">pic.twitter.com/eAt2nzoPaZ</a>

    THEGODFRESCO 🏁 @GSDOUBLEU

    You can't win in the playoffs with how bad the warriors are on the road.

    Curry had missed the previous 11 games with a lower left leg injury, and the Warriors went 7-4 in his absence. Learning to win without their star player was important for the Dubs, but they have yet to figure out how to translate their success to road games.

    Golden State will look to bounce back in the second matchup of its three-game road trip on Tuesday when the team visits the Oklahoma City Thunder (29-34).