Anthony Davis Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter as LeBron-Less Lakers Beat Warriors

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

In a game where Stephen Curry's return was the big story, Anthony Davis shone brightest as the superstar carried the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-105 win over the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

Davis dropped a game-high 39 points—his fourth consecutive 28-plus-point performance—to go along with eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks. He was the catalyst for the Lakers as they snapped Golden State's five-game winning streak.

The weight was all on Davis' shoulders against a rejuvenated Warriors team, as fellow superstar LeBron James is sidelined for several weeks after injuring a tendon in his right foot against the Mavericks last week. D'Angelo Russell, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained ankle, was also unavailable.

Davis' herculean effort earned him plenty of praise on Twitter throughout the afternoon.

Davis was particularly good in the fourth quarter when the Warriors threatened to take the lead and steal the game from the Lakers.

He had 12 points in the final quarter, including several clutch shots and free throws over the last few minutes, which helped seal the game for the home team.

Los Angeles will need Davis' recent form to continue if it is going to stay afloat in the Western Conference during the final stretch of the season. The injuries to James and Russell will only make his presence all the more pivotal.

The Lakers improved to 31-34 following the win but still sit just outside the play-in spot, half a game back of the No. 10-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. The Purple and Gold will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.