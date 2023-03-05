X

    Anthony Davis Draws Rave Reviews from Twitter as LeBron-Less Lakers Beat Warriors

    Francisco RosaMarch 5, 2023

    LOS ANGELES, CA - MARCH 5: Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers handles the ball during the game against the Golden State Warriors on March 5, 2023 at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images)
    Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images

    In a game where Stephen Curry's return was the big story, Anthony Davis shone brightest as the superstar carried the Los Angeles Lakers to a 113-105 win over the Golden State Warriors at Crypto.com Arena on Sunday.

    Davis dropped a game-high 39 points—his fourth consecutive 28-plus-point performance—to go along with eight rebounds, six assists and two blocks. He was the catalyst for the Lakers as they snapped Golden State's five-game winning streak.

    The weight was all on Davis' shoulders against a rejuvenated Warriors team, as fellow superstar LeBron James is sidelined for several weeks after injuring a tendon in his right foot against the Mavericks last week. D'Angelo Russell, who missed his fifth consecutive game with a sprained ankle, was also unavailable.

    Davis' herculean effort earned him plenty of praise on Twitter throughout the afternoon.

    NBA @NBA

    CLUTCH AD BUCKET 💪<br><br>HE HAS 39 PTS. LAKERS LEAD BY 6 ON ABC WITH 0:48 TO GO <a href="https://t.co/hvQAiWcazU">pic.twitter.com/hvQAiWcazU</a>

    Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

    Anthony Davis has been fantastic. Best player on the floor, now need a few others to get going on the offensive end. Lakers misses have fueled Warriors' offense

    Lakers Lead @LakersLead

    ANTHONY DAVIS NEEDS TO KEEP UP THE AGGRESSIVENESS 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/Ba8363ESZx">pic.twitter.com/Ba8363ESZx</a>

    Josh @josh2saint

    NBA fans who slander Anthony Davis really have no idea what they're talking about.<br><br>When he plays, he's still one of the most dominant players in the game

    Davis was particularly good in the fourth quarter when the Warriors threatened to take the lead and steal the game from the Lakers.

    He had 12 points in the final quarter, including several clutch shots and free throws over the last few minutes, which helped seal the game for the home team.

    NBA @NBA

    AD has 35 PTS ‼️<br><br>Lakers lead by 5 with 2:00 remaining on ABC <a href="https://t.co/7tBsgEb943">pic.twitter.com/7tBsgEb943</a>

    Skip82410 @Skip82410

    A healthy Anthony Davis is the most complete basketball player in the game. No one has the ability to dominate a game offensively and defensively like him <a href="https://t.co/v4NAfcC1UK">pic.twitter.com/v4NAfcC1UK</a>

    Esfandiar Baraheni @JustEsBaraheni

    Anthony Davis is looking like how he did at the start of the season. Feasting on the inside. Using the extra attention to find his teammates. Playing stellar defense.

    (Raquel) KB💜💛 @SOULbeautifulme

    The Warriors have NO ONE who can stop Anthony Davis he needs to attack them all game &amp; no let up. Looney who? 🤣😂😂🤣

    Chris Williamson @CWilliamson44

    Anthony Davis is playing like a franchise guy tonight

    💫Real One💫 @DeadRealOne

    Shaq after this Anthony Davis game <a href="https://t.co/Ce7stlYYXR">pic.twitter.com/Ce7stlYYXR</a>

    Los Angeles will need Davis' recent form to continue if it is going to stay afloat in the Western Conference during the final stretch of the season. The injuries to James and Russell will only make his presence all the more pivotal.

    The Lakers improved to 31-34 following the win but still sit just outside the play-in spot, half a game back of the No. 10-seeded New Orleans Pelicans. The Purple and Gold will face the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday.