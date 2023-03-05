Kennesaw State Earns 1st-Ever NCAA Tournament Bid With Atlantic Sun Tournament Win

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Kennesaw State has punched its ticket to the men's NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

With a 67-66 win over Liberty in the Atlantic Sun tournament championship game, the Owls have clinched an automatic bid to go dancing during March Madness this year.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

