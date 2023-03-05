X

    Kennesaw State Earns 1st-Ever NCAA Tournament Bid With Atlantic Sun Tournament Win

    Doric SamMarch 5, 2023

    BLOOMINGTON, IN - DECEMBER 23: Kennesaw State Owls head coach Amir Abdur-Rahim looks on during a college basketball game against the Indiana Hoosiers on December 23, 2022 at Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)
    Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

    Kennesaw State has punched its ticket to the men's NCAA tournament for the first time in program history.

    With a 67-66 win over Liberty in the Atlantic Sun tournament championship game, the Owls have clinched an automatic bid to go dancing during March Madness this year.

