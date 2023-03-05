XFL 2023 Results: Week 3 Scores and Best Twitter Reaction from Sunday

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

XFL action continued Sunday, with a number of teams looking to carry undefeated records through Week 3.

Below, we'll break down the day's results and the best reactions.

D.C. Defenders def. St. Louis Battlehawks, 34-28

Well this one was fun. Sloppy, but fun.

The D.C. Defenders moved to a perfect 3-0 on the season, defeating the St. Louis Battlehawks 34-28 in a game that included seven turnovers, three quarterbacks, a defensive touchdown, a whole lot of fireworks through the air, some late-game fisticuffs and, of course...a beer snake.

The Battlehawks fell to 2-1 on the year.

Four St. Louis turnovers did them in, including two interceptions from quarterback A.J. McCarron, who was otherwise excellent, throwing for 262 yards and four touchdowns. Jordan Ta'amu and D'Eriq King combined to throw for 210 yards and two scores for the Defenders. Ta'amu also added a rushing score.

This is the XFL, so you know there was some extracurricular activity too, as a fight broke out.

The Battlehawks had their chances to win the game but finished the fourth quarter with a punt, a turnover on downs, an interception and McCarron being sacked as time expired on their final four possessions.

Even the owner of the NFL's Washington Commanders, Daniel Snyder, found his way into the story of the game.

The XFL, now in its third iteration, has always faced an uphill battle as it tries to carve a niche for itself in a saturated sports market and among football fans who already have the NFL and college football to get their itch.

As XFL games are happening this weekend, for instance, the NFL is holding its scouting combine. But if nothing else, the Defenders' win on Sunday in a wild game was a reminder that the XFL has the ability to be fun, even if it won't ever compare to the level of play the NFL can boast.