Lakers' Mo Bamba Out vs. Steph Curry, Warriors After Suffering Ankle Injury

Los Angeles Lakers center Mo Bamba will not return to Sunday's game against the Golden State Warriors after suffering a left ankle sprain during the game, according to Ryan Ward of Lakers Nation.

Bamba, 24, hurt his ankle after being on the court for just two minutes as he rolled it while going up for a rebound. He headed to the locker room before ultimately being ruled out for the game.

He had two rebounds in his short time on the floor.

Bamba was traded to Los Angeles ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline and has provided some solid depth for the Lakers as they try to solidify their place among the Western Conference contenders.

His best performance with the organization came in a win against the Warriors on Feb. 23 when he put up 10 points to go along with 13 rebounds in 22 minutes. He also put up 12 and seven in a recent win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Lakers were already without superstar LeBron James on Sunday as he suffered an injury to a tendon in his right foot against the Dallas Mavericks last Sunday. Losing Bamba for an extended period of time would be a big blow to their depth.

He is averaging 7.0 points per game to go along with 4.8 rebounds and 0.9 blocks this season.