49ers Rumors: FA Samson Ebukam 'Getting Some Buzz,' Could Make over $11M per Season

Michael Owens/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Samson Ebukam could be line for a big payday when free agency opens on March 15. The former fourth-round pick could be in line to earn somewhere north of $10 million per year, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Ebukam, who signed a two-year deal with the 49ers in the 2021 offseason, is coming off perhaps the best season of his career, racking up five sacks—a career high—and 36 tackles for one of the best defensive units in the league.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.