Kevin Durant, Devin Booker Astound Fans as Suns Beat Luka Dončić, Mavericks

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

It turns out adding Kevin Durant to a team that already had Devin Booker is a fairly good idea.

Durant and Booker put on a show during one of the best games of the season in the NBA and led the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday's potential Western Conference playoff preview at American Airlines Center.

Durant put the Suns ahead for good with a difficult and contested shot with 11.7 seconds remaining, and Luka Dončić missed a shot that could have forced overtime on the ensuing possession. Dončić and Booker had to be separated as they were jawing at each other after the miss, underscoring the intensity of the entire game.

Booker finished with 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Durant poured in 37 points with seven boards and three assists.

The stars came out to play in Sunday's high-profile game, as Dončić (34 points and nine rebounds) and Kyrie Irving (30 points and seven assists) went play-for-play with Booker and Durant for most of the contest.

Dallas was the one with the early help from the supporting cast, though, as Tim Hardaway Jr. went 5-of-6 from deep in the first half, while Deandre Ayton was invisible for extended stretches on the other end.

It also didn't help that Josh Okogie had more field-goal attempts than Durant into the second half as the Mavericks consistently left him open, but the supporting cast eventually turned things around thanks to four important three-pointers from Ish Wainright and two clutch triples from Chris Paul.

Still, the game came down to Durant being unguardable in crunch time after Dallas had no answers for Booker either.

Phoenix will look to keep things rolling when it hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.