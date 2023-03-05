X

    Kevin Durant, Devin Booker Astound Fans as Suns Beat Luka Dončić, Mavericks

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVMarch 5, 2023

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - MARCH 01: Kevin Durant #35 celebrates with Devin Booker #1 of the Phoenix Suns in the fourth quarter during their game against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center on March 01, 2023 in Charlotte, North Carolina. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)
    Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

    It turns out adding Kevin Durant to a team that already had Devin Booker is a fairly good idea.

    Durant and Booker put on a show during one of the best games of the season in the NBA and led the Phoenix Suns to a 130-126 victory over the Dallas Mavericks in Sunday's potential Western Conference playoff preview at American Airlines Center.

    Durant put the Suns ahead for good with a difficult and contested shot with 11.7 seconds remaining, and Luka Dončić missed a shot that could have forced overtime on the ensuing possession. Dončić and Booker had to be separated as they were jawing at each other after the miss, underscoring the intensity of the entire game.

    Booker finished with 36 points, 10 assists and five rebounds, while Durant poured in 37 points with seven boards and three assists.

    The pair drew plenty of praise on social media:

    NBA @NBA

    KD (35 PTS) FOR THE LEAD 😱<br><br>128-126 SUNS WITH 0:11 LEFT ON ABC <a href="https://t.co/sgNLuGArLn">pic.twitter.com/sgNLuGArLn</a>

    Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

    It appears that Devin Booker defensive attention setting up Kevin Durant open looks and Kevin Durant defensive attention setting up Devin Booker open looks is going to be a good thing for the Suns.

    Adam Lefkoe @AdamLefkoe

    TERRIFYING <a href="https://t.co/bfcv9rAZp8">https://t.co/bfcv9rAZp8</a>

    Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

    Kevin Durant just makes it look so easy. Nothing Hardaway could do.

    NBA.com/Stats @nbastats

    3 straight 35+ point games for Devin Booker 🔥<br><br>37 PTS, 6 REB, 7 AST<br>35 PTS, 5 REB, 6 AST<br>36 PTS, 5 REB, 10 AST <a href="https://t.co/k56RFwuEoD">pic.twitter.com/k56RFwuEoD</a>

    MarkJonesESPN @MarkJonesESPN

    Kevin Durant is the best bucket getter on the planet 🌎 <br>Start there…

    PHNX Suns @PHNX_Suns

    Kevin Durant with 18 minutes at the half. Let's check in on that minutes limit: <a href="https://t.co/vQdIKW8nxg">pic.twitter.com/vQdIKW8nxg</a>

    ESPN @espn

    KD started 6/6 with 16pts 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/rMyQu3CtjL">pic.twitter.com/rMyQu3CtjL</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    KYRIE BLOCKED BY KD 😤<br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/kCHpIf6c5t">pic.twitter.com/kCHpIf6c5t</a>

    Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

    You just have to laugh at some of these Kevin Durant buckets. There's no defense for them

    Hardwood Paroxysm @HPbasketball

    Booker is *sensational.* <br><br>He's even better than the Finals run. A complete player right now.

    Phoenix Suns @Suns

    KD and Book combine for 33 at the half.<br><br>BOOKER - 17 PTS, 3 AST<br>DURANT - 16 PTS, 4 REB <a href="https://t.co/T3jbf1eJNX">pic.twitter.com/T3jbf1eJNX</a>

    Mina Kimes @minakimes

    Suns Mavs has a playoff feel right now. Shot making is so dang entertaining.

    The stars came out to play in Sunday's high-profile game, as Dončić (34 points and nine rebounds) and Kyrie Irving (30 points and seven assists) went play-for-play with Booker and Durant for most of the contest.

    Dallas was the one with the early help from the supporting cast, though, as Tim Hardaway Jr. went 5-of-6 from deep in the first half, while Deandre Ayton was invisible for extended stretches on the other end.

    It also didn't help that Josh Okogie had more field-goal attempts than Durant into the second half as the Mavericks consistently left him open, but the supporting cast eventually turned things around thanks to four important three-pointers from Ish Wainright and two clutch triples from Chris Paul.

    Still, the game came down to Durant being unguardable in crunch time after Dallas had no answers for Booker either.

    Phoenix will look to keep things rolling when it hosts the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday.