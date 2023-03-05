Report: Jaguars FA RT Jawaan Taylor Has 'Massive Market,' Could Get $17-18M per Year

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars are coming off an impressive 2022 campaign in which they advanced to the divisional round of the playoffs, but they reportedly could face some competition to retain one of their top free agents.

"One player with a massive market is Jacksonville Jaguars right tackle Jawaan Taylor, whom some teams believe could command up to $17-18 million per year," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler stated. "Pass-protecting right tackles are scarce."

