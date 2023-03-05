Matt Patricia Reportedly 'Likely' to Move on from Patriots; Has Talked to Other Teams

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

After spending the 2022 season on the New England Patriots coaching staff, Matt Patricia reportedly could have a new home this year.

According to ESPN's Dan Graziano, Patricia's contract with New England has come to an end and "it feels likely he'll move on somewhere else after a rough year coaching the offense for the Pats." He added that Patricia has already "spoken with other teams about roles on their defensive coaching staffs."

Patricia reportedly interviewed for the Denver Broncos defensive coordinator position before the team decided to hire Vance Joseph. On Sunday, Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported that the 48-year-old "has a shot to land with the Philadelphia Eagles on the defensive staff, presumably as a linebackers coach."

This past season, Patricia served as New England's offensive coordinator, though he split duties with quarterbacks coach Joe Judge. Patriots head coach Bill Belichick also had more of a say in the offense than in previous seasons, leading to scrutiny of the team's coaching hierarchy.

Under Patricia, New England ranked 26th in the NFL with 314.6 yards per game on its way to an 8-9 finish, which wasn't good enough to reach the playoffs. Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered a noticeable regression in his second year after a promising rookie season. The 24-year-old threw for 2,997 yards, 14 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 14 games.

Prior to his recent stint in New England, Patricia served as head coach of the Detroit Lions for two-plus seasons before being fired in 2020. He led the team to a 13-29-1 record during his tenure, finishing in last place in the NFC North in back-to-back years.

Perhaps Patricia would benefit from a lower position on a coaching staff going forward.