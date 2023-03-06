Grading Every NHL Team's Trade Deadline Performance

3 of 5

Anaheim Ducks

The Ducks did what was expected and traded off players like John Klingberg and Dmitry Kulikov, but they did not really get anything back that significantly moves the needle in anyway. Taking on the remainder of Brock McGinn's contract from Pittsburgh does not solve much, either.

Not a terrible deadline. Just not a franchise-changing deadline.

Buffalo Sabres

Buffalo had what should have been a big opportunity here to really improve its roster in the short term and long term.

The Sabres are swimming in salary-cap space and have an extremely deep farm system. They could have used all of that to greatly improve their playoff chances this season and could have potentially added a core piece for the future. In theory, they could have been a major player for anyone who was available. All they really did was add Jordan Greenway.

Kind of underwhelming given the room and assets they had to work with. They could have rewarded their players for taking a big step forward and rewarded their fans for watching 12 years of miserable hockey. They missed that chance for now.

Colorado Avalanche

Lars Eller was a nice addition to help address their center depth, but they still have some flaws compared to last year's team. Did they add enough? Bringing back Jack Johnson is also an underwhelming move.

Their best additions will simply be getting healthy.

Columbus Blue Jackets

Did they overplay their hand with Vladislav Gavrikov? They ended up getting a first-round pick for him and Joonas Korpisalo, and then flipped Jonathan Quick (also acquired in that trade) for a warm body in goal (Michael Hutchinson) and a seventh-round pick. They gave away a sixth-round pick to dump Jakub Voráček's contract and recouped a fifth-round pick for Gustav Nyquist.

Better than losing those players for nothing, but also unlikely they get a lot of value in the future.

Montréal Canadiens

The most significant move they made was trading Evgenii Dadonov to Dallas for forward Denis Gurianov. That is actually a pretty intriguing gamble, as Gurianov has flashed signs of being a good top-six scorer but always seemed to quickly fall out of favor with the Stars. Maybe a fresh start will help him out.

New York Rangers

This might be the controversial grade here because the Rangers made all of the biggest headline moves to get Vladimir Tarasenko from the St. Louis Blues and Patrick Kane from the Chicago Blackhawks. But did they overdo it?

The value for Tarasenko was very good, and they gave up almost nothing of significance for Kane, but does it solve their issues? The Rangers needed to improve their five-on-five play, but one of their biggest weaknesses is their defensive play, especially at forward. Neither Tarasenko nor Kane helps fix that, while Kane might actively detract from that. Kane seems like he was a big-name luxury whose name they could put in lights when they could have used that cap space to acquire a better fit.

Let's see how it all plays out. They should have stopped at Tarasenko and looked to upgrade their defensive zone play.

Seattle Kraken

Another team that maybe missed a big opportunity.

The Western Conference is wide-open this season, and the Kraken have a really good team. A little extra help might have pushed them over the top. They still kept all of their assets and did not overpay for anybody, which is fine for a second-year team. But they also did not improve.

Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning have a very clear plan that they executed once again. Their trade deadline preference is younger, cheap forwards with term or team control remaining on their contract, and they are not afraid to pay a premium for them.

After having so much success with players like Blake Coleman, Barclay Goodrow, Nick Paul, David Savard and Brandon Hagel in recent years, they traded a prospect (Cal Foote) and FIVE future draft picks to the Nashville Predators for Tanner Jeannot. Jeannot only counts $800,000 against the cap this season and will be very affordable next year as a restricted free agent, and if he rediscovers the goal-scoring form he showed as a rookie, he will be a steal. He is also a great fit for the Lightning's style of play.

The plan and process is sound and a proven method of success. But could they have used those picks for a better player?

Vegas Golden Knights

Ivan Barbashev and Teddy Blueger definitely improve their center depth, and neither cost them a premium. But if they are expecting Jonathan Quick at this stage of his career to solidify their goalie depth, they might be disappointed. If nothing else, it creates some potentially high drama if they play the Kings in the second round of the playoffs.