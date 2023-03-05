Lakers' LeBron James Details Dream Involving Michael Jordan, UNC vs. Duke Game

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Because the Internet literally erupts if LeBron James so much as sneezes in a slightly weird way, we now present to you... one of his dreams.

Yep, one of his dreams. James tweeted about a unique dream he had as he and Michael Jordan were chatting during a men's college basketball national championship game between North Carolina and Duke:

Is there anything more tragic than waking up right before the best part of the dream? (Well yes, there is an inordinate list of happenings more tragic than that, we live in a harsh and unsparing world. But it's still annoying when it happens.)

Don't expect that natty matchup this year—neither Duke (23-8) or North Carolina (19-12) are so much as ranked this season. Barring a deep run in the ACC tournament, Duke is probably looking at a seed in the Nos. 5-7 range, while North Carolina is firmly on bubble watch and may miss the NCAA tourney altogether.

Then again, if there's one person who could conjure a dream into reality, it might be James. And thankfully, he didn't spoil the ending.