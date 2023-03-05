Cowboys Rumors: Ezekiel Elliott Release Wouldn't Surprise; Dalton Schultz Exit Likely

Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Ezekiel Elliott and Dalton Schultz may have played their final game in Dallas.

Dan Graziano of ESPN reported it would "not be surprising" if the Cowboys cut Elliott, which would save them up to $10.9 million on their 2023 salary cap if they designated him a post-June 1 cut.

Dallas is expected to allow Schultz to leave in free agency. The tight end played the 2023 season on the franchise tag.

Elliott is set to make $10.9 million next season as part of the six-year, $90 million contract extension he signed in 2019. Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning-News reported Elliott could be willing to take a pay cut to remain with the Cowboys.

"I want to be here," Elliott told reporters after Dallas' loss to the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round. "I don't have a crystal ball; I can't tell you the future. But I definitely want to be here."

Elliott is clearly a running back whose performance does not justify his high cost at this point. He rushed for 876 yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022, setting a career low with 3.8 yards per carry. By contrast, Tony Pollard led the Cowboys in rushing with 1,007 yards and averaged 5.2 yards per carry behind the same offensive line. Pollard is a free agent later this month but is a candidate for the franchise tag—especially if the Cowboys plan on moving on from Elliott.

Schultz was second on the Cowboys in receptions (57) and receiving yards (577) but fell significantly short of expectations after setting career highs in every receiving category in 2021. Jake Ferguson, the Cowboys' fourth-round pick in 2022, would likely leap to the top of the tight end depth chart in the event of Schultz's departure.

Schultz will be the top tight end on the free-agent board after the Jaguars used their franchise tag on Evan Engram.