Chiefs Rumors: Clyde Edwards-Helaire Targeted for Trade; Mecole Hardman Exit Expected

The Kansas City Chiefs are reportedly "bracing" for the possibility of losing wide receiver Mecole Hardman this offseason in free agency, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, while running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire has some interest around the league.

Per that report, "Some teams have [Edwards-Helaire] on their radar as a potential trade option, though I don't believe Kansas City is actively shopping him."

