Geno Smith Rumors: Seahawks Unlikely to Use Franchise Tag on QB amid Contract Talks

If the Seattle Seahawks bring back quarterback Geno Smith after his breakout 2022 season, don't expect it to be on the franchise tag.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported on Sunday that the Seahawks have been "working" to come to terms with Smith on a long-term deal but added that he would be "surprised if they used the franchise tag on Smith even if they got to the Tuesday deadline without a deal. They like Smith and want him back, but they also hold the No. 5 pick in the draft and have been doing a lot of work on the quarterback prospects at the top of the first round."

