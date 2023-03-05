Daniel Jones Rumors: QB Expected to Sign 4-Year, $160M Contract by NFL Insiders

AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Daniel Jones appears on his way to turning one solid season into generational wealth.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reported estimates of a four-year, $160 million contract have been thrown around the league regarding Jones' contract talks.

"A big number is on the table," a source told Fowler.

By any measure, signing Jones to a contract worth $40 million annually would be an eye-popping number. The Giants declined a fifth-year option on his contract a year ago that would have paid him $22.4 million.

Jones responded with the best year of his career, throwing for 3,205 yards and 15 touchdowns against five interceptions while rushing for 708 yards and seven touchdowns. He also led the Giants to an upset win over the Minnesota Vikings in the NFC Wild Card Round, throwing for 301 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 78 yards.

"We're happy Daniel's going to be here," Giants general manager Joe Schoen told reporters in January. "We're happy he's going to be here. Hopefully, we can get something done with his representatives. And that would be the goal—to build a team around him where he can lead us and win a Super Bowl."

The Giants are in crunch time in negotiations if they hope to retain both Jones and running back Saquon Barkley. It's fully expected they will use their franchise tag on either Jones or Barkley, depending on which player they're able to sign to a long-term deal.

If neither reaches a long-term deal, the Giants risk losing one of their two most important offensive players. It's likely Jones' representatives know this and are using their leverage to land a contract that's above the market value of his performance.