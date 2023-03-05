76ers Tobias Harris Ruled Out vs. Giannis, Bucks With Calf Injury

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum with left calf soreness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

Harris took a knee to the calf in the first half. He played just 13 minutes, posting three points and two rebounds before exiting.

With Harris out for the second half of Saturday's game, the Sixers relied more heavily on Jalen McDaniels, whom they acquired last month in a four-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

Georges Niang also saw more playing time with Harris sidelined.

Harris has been mostly healthy this season, though he did miss time in November with left hip soreness.

When healthy, Harris is a solid role player for the Sixers. Through 58 games this season, he's averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from deep.

If Harris misses an extended period of time, McDaniels and Niang will continue to see more playing time.

The Sixers entered Saturday's game third in the Eastern Conference with a 40-22 record. They're in contention for the No. 1 spot in the East alongside the Bucks and Boston Celtics.