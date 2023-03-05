X

    76ers Tobias Harris Ruled Out vs. Giannis, Bucks With Calf Injury

    Erin WalshMarch 5, 2023

    MILWAUKEE, WI - MARCH 4: Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers looks to pass the ball during the game against the Milwaukee Bucks on March 4, 2023 at the Fiserv Forum Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this Photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2023 NBAE (Photo by Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images).
    Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris was ruled out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum with left calf soreness, per Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

    Harris took a knee to the calf in the first half. He played just 13 minutes, posting three points and two rebounds before exiting.

    With Harris out for the second half of Saturday's game, the Sixers relied more heavily on Jalen McDaniels, whom they acquired last month in a four-team trade with the Charlotte Hornets, New York Knicks and Portland Trail Blazers.

    Georges Niang also saw more playing time with Harris sidelined.

    Harris has been mostly healthy this season, though he did miss time in November with left hip soreness.

    When healthy, Harris is a solid role player for the Sixers. Through 58 games this season, he's averaging 15.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists while shooting 50.1 percent from the floor and 38.3 percent from deep.

    If Harris misses an extended period of time, McDaniels and Niang will continue to see more playing time.

    76ers Tobias Harris Ruled Out vs. Giannis, Bucks With Calf Injury
    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon

    The Sixers entered Saturday's game third in the Eastern Conference with a 40-22 record. They're in contention for the No. 1 spot in the East alongside the Bucks and Boston Celtics.