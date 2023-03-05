Josh Gordon Gets Twitter Love for 2 TDs as Sea Dragons Earn 1st XFL Win vs. Vipers

Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

In a vital game for the Seattle Sea Dragons, Josh Gordon and Ben DiNucci had their biggest performances of the season. The duo connected all night long Saturday, helping the team come back for a 30-26 win over the Vegas Vipers.

Gordon finished with six receptions for a game-high 118 yards and two touchdowns, including the game-winning 65-yard score with a minute remaining that helped the Sea Dragons get their first victory of the XFL season after losing their first two games.

The former NFL All-Pro showed why he still deserves a place in the top ranks of professional football.

DiNucci was fantastic in his own right on a windy night in Vegas, as the league's leading passer had 377 yards to go along with four touchdowns and just one interception in the win.

He managed to clean up the turnovers that plagued him in past weeks and was the catalyst that helped drag Seattle back from a 20-9 deficit in the third quarter and a 26-18 one in the fourth.

The biggest relief for Seattle is that it is out of the dungeon of the XFL North with its first win of the season and is in a much better position to try and climb the division than Vegas, who fell to 0-3.

If the Sea Dragons are going to have any hope of making a run for the title, they will need a few more nights like this from their star duo, whose rapport only seems to grow with each passing week.

DiNucci and Gordon, who have now connected for three scores this season, will take on the San Antonio Brahmas next Saturday.