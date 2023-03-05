Big 12 Tournament 2023: Preview, Predictions and Men's Players to Watch

2 of 3

AP Photo/Charlie Riedel

Jalen Wilson, F, Kansas

Wilson was a solid player for the Jayhawks the previous two seasons, but he performed even better during his redshirt junior campaign. The 6-foot-8 forward led the Big 12 in both points (19.6) and rebounds (8.3) per game, playing a key role in Kansas' success.

The Jayhawks had four players average double-digit points while going 25-6. However, Wilson is the centerpiece of their lineup who has the potential to take over a game, as he showed by scoring 20 or more points 16 times.

Marcus Carr, G, Texas

Carr spent a lot of time on the court for the Longhorns during the regular season, averaging 33.1 minutes per game. The senior was an anchor for their backcourt while scoring 16.6 points per contest, which ranked fourth in the Big 12.

After spending one season at Pittsburgh and two at Minnesota, Carr has played for Texas the past two seasons. He's been a solid player throughout his collegiate career, but he was more efficient in the 2022-23 campaign, shooting a career-best 44.2 percent from the field.

Markquis Nowell, G, Kansas State

Nowell played three seasons at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock before transferring to Kansas State prior to the 2021-22 campaign. Since then, he's proved that he's more than capable of excelling against tougher competition.

This season, Nowell ranked third in the Big 12 in points per game (16.8) and first in assists per contest (7.7). He's a great floor general for the Wildcats, who ranked second in the conference in assists behind only Kansas.