Armando Bacot Passes Michael Jordan on North Carolina's All-Time Scoring List

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

North Carolina Tar Heels senior forward Armando Bacot continues to make his mark with the program.

During the second half of Saturday's game against the Duke Blue Devils, Bacot passed legend Michael Jordan on the program's all-time scoring list with his 1,789th point.

He's now 14th. Tyler Hansbrough's 2,872 points rank first.

Earlier this season, Bacot became North Carolina's all-time leader in rebounds and double-doubles.

The 22-year-old is in the midst of his best season with the Tar Heels and is a candidate for the ACC Player of the Year award. He entered Saturday's game averaging 16.5 points, 10.8 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.0 block in 29 games while shooting 55.3 percent from the floor.

Saturday's game was Bacot's 130th with UNC.

Jordan, who played for the Tar Heels from 1982-84, won an NCAA title with the team and averaged 17.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.7 steals in 101 games while shooting 54.0 percent from the floor.

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer went on to have a historic NBA career, winning six NBA titles and five MVP awards among various other accolades.