Warriors News: Stephen Curry, Andre Iguodala Probable vs. Lakers After Injuries

Stephen Curry and Andre Iguodala are probable to return to the court Sunday in the Golden State Warriors' matchup against the Los Angeles Lakers, according to ESPN's Kendra Andrews.

Curry, 34, has missed the last 11 games after injuring his lower left leg Feb. 4. Iguodala, 39, has been out since Jan. 13 with right hip soreness after playing just three games this season.

Both players will look to give their team a boost as the Warriors look to climb up from fifth place in the Western Conference.

Andrews also reported that Curry and Iguodala participated in several scrimmages this week to prepare for their return. They played with the team's backup and two-way players.

It is not known how many minutes the pair will play against the Lakers.

"[Curry has] been working really hard," Warriors coach Steve Kerr said Thursday. "I think within days of the injury, he was on the bike. And it was impressive to watch him on the bike, how hard he goes. He's really amazing when it comes to his conditioning level and his commitment to keeping it high. So he has a good chance these last few days to get up and down. But before that, he was doing a lot of 1-on-0 workouts that included a lot of running and movements."

Golden State has stayed afloat since Curry went down, going 7-4, and is on a five-game winning streak. It is just one game behind the Phoenix Suns for a top-four place in the West.

Like he has so many times in the past, Klay Thompson has stepped up in Curry's absence. He's scored 27 points six times over that stretch, including two 42-point performances in which he knocked down 12 three-pointers apiece.

Curry is in the midst of another exceptional season, averaging 29.4 points per game with 42.7 percent shooting from three to go along with 6.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds.