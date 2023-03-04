Report: Josh Bartelstein to Be Named Suns CEO, Leaves Pistons Assistant GM Role

Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The Phoenix Suns will hire Josh Bartelstein as the team's new CEO under new governor Mat Ishbia, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Bartelstein comes from the Detroit Pistons organization, spending this season as the assistant general manager. He previously served as the team's executive vice president of business and basketball operations.

Suns president of basketball operations and general manager James Jones will remain with the organization and will report directly to Ishbia, per Wojnarowski.

Bartelstein is expected to oversee the franchise's business and basketball divisions, building off his experience working for Palace Sports and Entertainment and Pistons chairman Arn Teller.

Just 33 years old, Bartelstein will be part of an overhaul of the Suns organization alongside the 43-year-old Ishbia.

Both Bartelstein and Ishbia were also walk-on basketball players in the Big Ten. Ishbia played for Michigan State, while Bartelstein spent four years with Michigan, appearing in 33 games from 2009-13.

Ishbia purchased the Suns and Phoenix Mercury from Robert Sarver in February for an estimated $4 billion. The CEO of United Wholesale Mortgage has an estimated net worth of $5.9 billion, per Forbes.

The Suns have thrived on the court this year, entering Saturday with a 35-29 record to sit in fourth in the Western Conference. They are considered a top contender for the NBA title after acquiring Kevin Durant in a February trade.