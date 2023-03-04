Report: Luka Dončić Pushed for Kyrie Irving Trade After Becoming Frustrated with Mavs

Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Luka Dončić was a driving force behind the Dallas Mavericks' acquisition of Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst, Dončić was privately "pushing the front office" to bring in a second All-Star-level player to help the Mavs try to win a championship because he had "grown frustrated" with the team's performance this season.

