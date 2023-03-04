X

    Report: Luka Dončić Pushed for Kyrie Irving Trade After Becoming Frustrated with Mavs

    Adam WellsMarch 4, 2023

    DALLAS, TX - FEBRUARY 26 : Kyrie Irving #2 and teammate Luka Doncic #77 of the Dallas Mavericks shake hands during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on February 26, 2023 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)
    Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

    Luka Dončić was a driving force behind the Dallas Mavericks' acquisition of Kyrie Irving in a trade with the Brooklyn Nets.

    Per ESPN's Tim MacMahon and Brian Windhorst, Dončić was privately "pushing the front office" to bring in a second All-Star-level player to help the Mavs try to win a championship because he had "grown frustrated" with the team's performance this season.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

