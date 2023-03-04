Robbie Gould Says He Won't Sign New Contract with 49ers and Will Test Free Agency

AP Photo/Josie Lepe

Robbie Gould's six-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers appears to be over.

ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed the latest news on the impending free-agent kicker from the source himself.

The 40-year-old Gould has been kicking in the NFL since 2005. He's played for the Chicago Bears (2005-2015), New York Giants (2016) and 49ers (2017-2022). Gould made 27 of 32 field goals and 50 of 51 extra points in 2022.

For his career, Gould has made 86.5 percent of his field goals, including an NFL-best 97.1 percent in 2018.

Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area confirmed the news, and David Lombardi of The Athletic provided more context:

Whoever takes Gould's spot has big shoes to fill. Gould hit 87.5 percent of his field goals during his time with the 49ers and had a penchant for making clutch kicks.

The 49ers' championship window is also open after they went 13-4 and reached the NFC Championship Game last year, so whoever comes in will likely be tasked with performing in key situations.

As for Gould, he'll be looking for a new team after his four-year, $19 million contract expired. He's one of the most consistent kickers in the history of the game and should easily garner interest in free agency.