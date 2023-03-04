X

    Robbie Gould Says He Won't Sign New Contract with 49ers and Will Test Free Agency

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 4, 2023

    San Francisco 49ers place kicker Robbie Gould (9) during an NFL wild card playoff football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Santa Clara, Calif., Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. (AP Photo/Josie Lepe)
    AP Photo/Josie Lepe

    Robbie Gould's six-year tenure with the San Francisco 49ers appears to be over.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter relayed the latest news on the impending free-agent kicker from the source himself.

    Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter

    Veteran kicker Robbie Gould said today that, as much as he enjoyed his last six seasons in San Francisco, he will test free agency later this month and be kicking elsewhere in 2023.

    The 40-year-old Gould has been kicking in the NFL since 2005. He's played for the Chicago Bears (2005-2015), New York Giants (2016) and 49ers (2017-2022). Gould made 27 of 32 field goals and 50 of 51 extra points in 2022.

    For his career, Gould has made 86.5 percent of his field goals, including an NFL-best 97.1 percent in 2018.

    Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area confirmed the news, and David Lombardi of The Athletic provided more context:

    Matt Maiocco @MaioccoNBCS

    Veteran kicker Robbie Gould just confirmed to me what <a href="https://twitter.com/AdamSchefter?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AdamSchefter</a> reported: He fully intends to be playing elsewhere next season.<br><br>Gould can begin talking with teams on March 13 when the open-negotiating period begins for free agents.

    David Lombardi @LombardiHimself

    49ers will be moving to another starting kicker for the first time in the Shanahan/Lynch era. <br><br>There were concerns that Robbie Gould's price would be too high and it appears those were founded. <br><br>This also means 49ers probably liked what they saw from rookie kickers at combine <a href="https://t.co/IwgJaFZXmn">https://t.co/IwgJaFZXmn</a>

    Whoever takes Gould's spot has big shoes to fill. Gould hit 87.5 percent of his field goals during his time with the 49ers and had a penchant for making clutch kicks.

    The 49ers' championship window is also open after they went 13-4 and reached the NFC Championship Game last year, so whoever comes in will likely be tasked with performing in key situations.

    As for Gould, he'll be looking for a new team after his four-year, $19 million contract expired. He's one of the most consistent kickers in the history of the game and should easily garner interest in free agency.

