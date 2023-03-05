Big 12 Tournament 2023: Men's Bracket, TV Schedule, Dates and Predictions

0 of 3

Peter G. Aiken/Getty Images

The strongest men's college basketball conference in the nation is officially headed to Kansas City for its postseason tournament.

Kansas had already secured the Big 12's crown before the final day of the regular season. However, the last Saturday of action broke the three-way deadlock between Baylor, Kansas State and Texas for the next-best positions in the league standings.

As if that's not enough, the fifth through ninth seeds were settled throughout the slate, too.

Ultimately, while the Big 12 tourney winner will receive an automatic bid to the 2023 NCAA tournament, at-large March Madness bids could be on the line for every program but Oklahoma.