Zach Edey Headlines Top 15 Wooden Award 2023 Finalists; Brandon Miller Not Included

Purdue center Zach Edey headlines the 15 men's Wooden Award finalists, which was revealed during ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning.

The list also includes reigning winner Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky. The entire group can be found below.

Finalists

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy

Zach Edey, Purdue

Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA

Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State

Mike Miles Jr., TCU

Kris Murray, Iowa

Jalen Pickett, Penn State

Marcus Sasser, Houston

Drew Timme, Gonzaga

Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky

Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona

Jalen Wilson, Kansas

Isaiah Wong, Miami

The list does not include Alabama first-year player Brandon Miller, who is averaging 19.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for a Crimson Tide team widely projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

No official reasoning was given for the omission, but it comes while Miller is facing scrutiny after police testified in February that he transported a gun to ex-teammate Darius Miles that was later used in a shooting that killed Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller is not considered a suspect in the shooting.

Miller has remained on the team and will play Saturday against Texas A&M.

