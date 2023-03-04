X

    Zach Edey Headlines Top 15 Wooden Award 2023 Finalists; Brandon Miller Not Included

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIMarch 4, 2023

    Purdue center Zach Edey (15) shoots against Indiana during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023. Indiana defeated Purdue 79-71. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
    AP Photo/Michael Conroy

    Purdue center Zach Edey headlines the 15 men's Wooden Award finalists, which was revealed during ESPN's College GameDay on Saturday morning.

    The list also includes reigning winner Oscar Tshiebwe of Kentucky. The entire group can be found below.

    Finalists

    • Armando Bacot, North Carolina
    • Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy
    • Zach Edey, Purdue
    • Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana
    • Jaime Jaquez Jr., UCLA
    • Keyontae Johnson, Kansas State
    • Mike Miles Jr., TCU
    • Kris Murray, Iowa
    • Jalen Pickett, Penn State
    • Marcus Sasser, Houston
    • Drew Timme, Gonzaga
    • Oscar Tshiebwe, Kentucky
    • Azuolas Tubelis, Arizona
    • Jalen Wilson, Kansas
    • Isaiah Wong, Miami

    The list does not include Alabama first-year player Brandon Miller, who is averaging 19.6 points and 8.0 rebounds per game for a Crimson Tide team widely projected to be a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament.

    No official reasoning was given for the omission, but it comes while Miller is facing scrutiny after police testified in February that he transported a gun to ex-teammate Darius Miles that was later used in a shooting that killed Jamea Jonae Harris. Miller is not considered a suspect in the shooting.

    Miller has remained on the team and will play Saturday against Texas A&M.

    This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

